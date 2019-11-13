Dash cam catches motorists driving the wrong way in Peterborough

Last week the Peterborough Telegraph showed a near miss at the Rhubarb Bridge roundabout, with a driving heading in the wrong direction on Friday evening and narrowly missing oncoming traffic.

Now, resident Kevin Jeffery has shared examples of other motorists heading in the wrong direction over the past few weeks to highlight some more examples of potentially dangerous driving.

Dash cam footage from Kevin Jeffery

He said with two of the incidents he called 999, but that fortunately nobody was hurt.

The footage was captured in the city centre, Oundle Road and near Thorpe Wood.

Cambridgeshire police told the PT in August that all dash-cam footage sent to the force will be viewed before a decision is made on whether to seek prosecution.

There is a portal on the force’s website which allows people to submit footage of incidents on the road.

To submit dash-cam, visit: https://www.cambs.police.uk/information-and-services/Road-safety/Cameras-tickets-and-collisions.

