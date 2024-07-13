Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

He and his wife have fostered 130 cats in just two years

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A retired RSPCA inspector from Peterborough is preparing to tackle the world’s fastest zip wire to support a local cat charity.

Lewis Trickey, 69, will travel to Wales on July 31 to take on the challenge at ‘Zip World’ – which will see him soar head-first across Penrhyn Quarry at speeds exceeding 100mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is hoping to raise some much-needed funds for Peterborough Cat Rescue. But this won’t be his first adrenaline-fueled charity challenge – having completed a sponsored wing walk in 2019 and an abseil when he was with the RSPCA.

Lewis Trickey, left, is to take on the hair-raising challenge at Zip World, right.

Despite having only just recovered from cancer, Lewis is set to ride the vertigo-inducing 1.5km zip wire, just two days before his 70th birthday on August 2.

“It does look a bit hairy to be honest,” said Lewis, “but I’ve decided I want to do this for my 70th and for my family to donate instead of buying me presents.

"Peterborough Cat Rescue do such a fantastic job. They are a small local charity, run entirely by volunteers, some of whom also work full time. I hugely admire them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis and his wife Jane, who live at Langtoft, have been foster carers for the charity for the past two years and have taken in a staggering 130 cats in that time.

An image from Zip World's hair-raising 'velocity' zip wire attraction in Wales.

They have even set up a dedicated ‘cat room’ in their home, and offer the moggies all the home comforts and hands-on care they need.

"The charity’s monthly vet bills alone are around £10,000, so I’m hoping to raise as much money as possible,” Lewis said.

Explaining that the number of abandoned cats in the area has reached “unprecedented levels”, he added: “I can honestly say that these past three or four weeks have been the busiest I’ve known. The situation with people not having their cats neutered is absolutely ridiculous. It’s such a shame when you see all these cats that need help, some of them are very thin when they come to the charity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five years ago Lewis took part in a sponsored wing walk to raise money for Peterborough City Hospital’s breast unit where his wife Jane was treated for breast cancer. At the time, Lewis had no idea that he himself would also suffer from the same illness years later.

Lewis and his wife Jane pictured before he did the sponsored wing walk in 2019.

"Ironically, now I have had the same thing,” he said. “Around three months ago I had an operation for breast cancer and have just finished my treatment in time for my birthday. I can really sympathise with women who get breast cancer, having a breast removed is a lot more traumatic for a woman.”

He added: "I did think that I might have to cancel my plans for the zip wire due to the operation, but I’m absolutely fine now, so it’s all booked and going ahead.”

• To sponsor Lewis for the zip wire challenge and help him raise money for Peterborough Cat Rescue, you can donate via Paypal (as a gift) to [email protected].