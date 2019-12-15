Dance partners celebrate Diamond Wedding

It was love at first sight for Carolyn and Roger Sambrook when they met on the dance floor in 1957, and the magic is still going strong as they celebrate 60 years of marriage.

The couple (both 81) from Furze Ride in Dogsthorpe celebrated their Diamond Wedding last Thursday with a roast, followed by a get together with friends three days later.

They first met at Haig Hall in Brook Street, and as Carolyn recalled: “Something clicked between us.”

Unfortunately, Roger’s parents made him wait until he was 21 before they could tie the knot at Bourne Methodist Chapel, but nothing would get in the way of their romance. Former Boots worker Carolyn and decorator Roger share a love of the same music, and as Carolyn explained: “The secret to marriage is tolerance and to never go to bed on an argument.”