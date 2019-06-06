D-Day: Peterborough stands in sombre silence to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice

Peterborough stood in sombre silence to remember the fallen 75 years after thousands of brave troops made the ultimate sacrifice on D-Day.

Veterans, dignitaries, representatives of the armed forces and residents gathered at the War Memorial on Bridge Street to pay their respects, and give their thanks, to the armed forces who gave their lives fighting for freedom. Wreaths were laid by veterans, the Mayor of Peterborough cllr Gul Nawaz and Deputy Lord Lieutenant Mark Knight. The service started with a civic procession from the Town Hall to the memorial, while shoppers stopped in their tracks to pay respects to the veterans, who proudly displayed their medals.

