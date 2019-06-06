D-DAY: Market Deeping remembers the fallen

Market Deeping fell silent to remember the fallen on the 75th anniversary of D-Day
Councillor Wayne Lester of Market Deeping Town Council laid a wreath at the town’s war memeorial to remember all those brave men who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
He was joined by other councillors from Market Deeping Town Council, as well as member of the public for a short wreath laying ceremony at Riverside Park.
Services are being held across the country today to remember the thousands of soldiers who gave their lives on D-Day.
