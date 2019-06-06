D-DAY: Market Deeping remembers the fallen

Market Deeping fell silent to remember the fallen on the 75th anniversary of D-Day

Councillor Wayne Lester of Market Deeping Town Council laid a wreath at the town’s war memeorial to remember all those brave men who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The service at Market Deeping. Pic: Gary Sansby of Little Sam's Photography

He was joined by other councillors from Market Deeping Town Council, as well as member of the public for a short wreath laying ceremony at Riverside Park.

Services are being held across the country today to remember the thousands of soldiers who gave their lives on D-Day.

