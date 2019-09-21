Crowland Abbey sieged again

A centuries-old battle was brought back to life at Crowland Abbey last weekend.

Scores of re-enactors took to the battlefield to recreate the Siege of Crowland on Saturday and Sunday. The sounds of the siege were recreated by the dozens of cannons and rifles, and the sound of drums. The Cittie of London Brigade from The Sealed Knot provided the ‘soldiers’ for the battle, and hundreds of visitors of all ages gathered to support the Cavaliers and the Roundheads as they did battle once more. Alongside the re-enactments, there was a ‘living history camp,’ cavalry parades, a torchlit night march into Crowland by Oliver Cromwell’s regiment followed by a spectacular night battle with a stunning fireworks finale. There was also entertainment by The Hounddogs. The event is now becoming an annual tradition at the historic building. The ‘original’ siege took place in 1643 during the English Civil War. The abbey, which had been held by Royalists, was badly damaged by Parliamentarian forces during the siege, and was eventually captured by Cromwell’s army.

