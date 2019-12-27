Crowds gather near Peterborough for Boxing Day Hunt

Crowds gathered in Stilton as the annual Fitzwilliam Hunt held their traditional Boxing Day meeting.

Families gathered in the town centre to meet the hounds, horses and the eagle used by the hunt. There was a big crowd in the town, despite the wet, grey December weather. Philip Baker, joint master of the hunt, thanked the crowd for turning out to the event. In previous years anti-hunt protesters and saboteurs have attended the meeting in Stilton, but there were no protests in the town centre on Boxing Day. The hunt will hold its second meet of the week in Wansford on New Year’s Day. The Fitzwilliam Hunt say they use legal methods of hunting, including using the golden eagle.

Boxing Day Fitzwilliam Hunt 2019 at Stilton The keeper of the eagle.

Boxing Day Fitzwilliam Hunt 2019 at Stilton Finlay Hart (2) sharing his crisps with one of the hounds.

Boxing Day Fitzwilliam Hunt 2019 at Stilton Finlay Hart (2) sharing his crisps with one of the hounds.

Boxing Day Fitzwilliam Hunt 2019 at Stilton

