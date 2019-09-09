Crowds flock to Whittlesey Festival for day full of music, dancing and entertainment

Crowds flocked to the Whittlesey Festival on Sunday for a day full of family-fun activities.

Beginning at 10am with a parade from the Whittlesey Christian Church in Broad Street, families were able to enjoy rides and attractions, many of which were free. The wide-range of entertainment included Ukrainian Cossack dancers, free face painting, more than 150 classic vehicles, an art exhibition, puppet shows, sport taster sessions, magic shows, crazy golf, fairground rides, a land train and more than 120 stalls.

Whittlesey Festival 2019

Whittlesey Festival 2019

Whittlesey Festival 2019

Whittlesey Festival 2019. Whittlesey Straw Bear Society members Graham Booth, Luke Crickwood and Adrian Bull.

