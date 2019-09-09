Crowds flock to Whittlesey Festival for day full of music, dancing and entertainment
Crowds flocked to the Whittlesey Festival on Sunday for a day full of family-fun activities.
Beginning at 10am with a parade from the Whittlesey Christian Church in Broad Street, families were able to enjoy rides and attractions, many of which were free. The wide-range of entertainment included Ukrainian Cossack dancers, free face painting, more than 150 classic vehicles, an art exhibition, puppet shows, sport taster sessions, magic shows, crazy golf, fairground rides, a land train and more than 120 stalls.