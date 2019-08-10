Crowds enjoy fun day at Itter Park

A fun day was held at Itter Park on Sunday.

The huge event in Walton organised by the Friends of Itter Park began at 11am and carried on until 7pm, with entry free for all.

Itter Park music. Crowds listening to the band Slidder. EMN-190408-174009009

A large number of musical acts performed throughout the afternoon, while there were also numerous other attractions for families to enjoy on the day.

These included fair rides, hot food and craft stalls, a dog show, sporting activities including crazy golf and table tennis, and an outside bar with a Friends of Itter Park ale for people to enjoy.

A prize raffle was also organised, while face painting, ice cream and free circus skills helped keep the youngsters happy.