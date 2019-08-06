Cricket glory for Peterborough Passport Office workers

The Ashes might be going badly but there was at least some cricket success to cheer for workers in Peterborough.

Staff at Peterborough HMPO (Her Majesty’s Passport Office) were in Surrey last Friday for an annual cricket tournament against other passport offices and UK Visas and Immigration offices.

And the Peterborough workers were able to bring the trophy back to the city after emerging triumphant in the eight team tournament.

Suleman Hussain from the Peterborough Passport Office said: “We were playing against other cities around the country and for the first time we won the tournament!

“It was a cracking day representing our city and bringing back the trophy home.”