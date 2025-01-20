Couple's arrival marks milestone for Peterborough's £70 million Indigo apartments

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Prominent apartments blocked open four months ago

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new milestone has been reached at the new £70 million Indigo apartments in Peterborough.

The arrival of Dipti and Sourav Sharma meant that 100 residents have now moved into the nine storey Indigo in Northminster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their arrival comes just three months after the opening of the landmark apartment block, which has seen on average eight residents move in every week to the first 131 apartments, which have now been fully let.

Dipti and Sourav Sharma enjoy cathedral views from the balcony of their new apartment at Indigo in Northminster, Peterborough

The couple, who have moved into a two-bedroom apartment with balcony views, said: “We are loving living here.

"We were living in Cowgate before this, and we just wanted to find somewhere that was more comfortable for our budget.” Mr Sharma said: “I work in Lynch Wood, and it was when I spoke to several of my colleagues, they suggested I look into Indigo.

"We’re so glad we did, as the flat is great and it’s warm, with plenty of storage and it’s ideally situated for the bus route to take me to work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Plus, with several of my colleagues living nearby it’s helped us feel welcome and integrate into the community at Indigo.”

Dipti and Sourav Sharma in their new apartment at Indigo in Northminster, Peterborough

Claire Higgins, chief executive of Cross Keys Homes, which owns the apartments, said: “We are delighted to have fully let the first phase of Indigo apartments in such a short space of time and to have now welcomed our 100th residents into Indigo.

"Indigo is a fantastic community that is helping transform the way people live, work and socialise in today’s modern society.

"We hope that by developing Indigo for affordable housing and offering city centre living that we can free up more affordable housing in Peterborough for those who have been priced out of the housing market, helping to combat the housing crisis.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Noble, managing director of Lambert Smith Hampton Residential, said: “Indigo offers quality contemporary accommodation at genuinely affordable rents, in the heart of a city centre location that also offers high-speed access to central London.”

The apartments are being marketed at sub-market rent levels - set at 80 percent of private market rents and are suitable for anyone who has a connection to Peterborough and has a joint income of no more than £80,000 a year.”