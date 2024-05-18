Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Animal lovers and four-legged friends invited to join in upcoming celebrations at March RSPCA centre

The RSPCA has announced it will be holding a birthday party like no other to celebrate its 200th anniversary this June.

The revered animal rescue charity says it will be hosting a fun day at its Block Fen Animal Centre in Wimblington, near March, on Saturday June 15.

The celebrations will be part of the RSPCA’s One Fun Day event; essentially a nationwide party which will see people gathering simultaneously at various locations across the country.

The RSPCA's One Fun Day event at Block Fen Animal Centre near March will help celebrate the charity's 200th birthday on June 15 (image: Getty)

Along with live music and a variety of craft stalls, the One Fun Day event in March will boast a food court, a fun dog show and a kids corner with face-painting, games and tombolas.

A grand draw with lots of amazing prizes will also be on hand.

Block Fen’s deputy manager, Laura Prince, described turning 200 as an “amazing feat”:

“It’s incredible to think that our charity has been helping animals for 200 years - making us the oldest animal welfare charity in the world.”

As well as helping to mark a significant milestone in the RSPCA’s history, Laura said the One Fun Day will aid the centre in its continual battle to raise more funding:

“Events like these are vital fundraising events for our centre and help to raise money which will be used directly to help animals here at Block Fen.”

More than 70 similar events will be held up and down the country at RSPCA animal centres, and other locations on June 15.

However, the charity’s actual birthday actually falls the day after, on Sunday June 16.

The prospect of turning 200 put Laura in reflective mood.

“It’s amazing really how far the charity has come since 1824,” she noted, “when founding members of the charity met in a coffee shop in London determined to change animals’ lives, creating the then SPCA and sparking an animal welfare movement that spread around the world.”

Returning to the upcoming celebrations at Block Fen she said:

“We know the day will be one to remember and we can’t wait for people to join us in our celebrations.”