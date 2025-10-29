Councillor objects to Lincoln Road café’s alcohol licence application

A Peterborough councillor has objected to a licence application which would permit a city centre café to sell alcohol into the early hours.

Annie Teresa Renham applied to Peterborough City Council in September for a premises licence at Carthage Café on 345 Lincoln Road.

If approved, the shop would be allowed to sell alcohol daily from 10am to 2am.

The matter will be brought to a city council licensing sub-committee meeting on Wednesday, November 5 where members will hear representations from all parties and make a final decision on the application.

Carthage Café on Lincoln Road, Peterborough Photo: LDRS

It comes after the application received two objections, including one from North ward councillor Asim Mahmood and another from a resident.

Cllr Mahmood claimed that extended late-night hours could contribute to increased antisocial behaviour in the area, create further noise and disturbance to nearby residents, and place further strain on local policing.

In a letter to the council’s licensing team, he wrote: “While I recognise the applicant’s stated intention to operate as a food-led restaurant, the requested licensing hours remain disproportionate and would, in my view, undermine the council’s licensing objectives.

“For these reasons, I respectfully ask the licensing sub-committee to refuse this application or, at the very least, impose significantly reduced operating hours that better protect the local community.”

The resident who objected, Abid Hussain, claimed that the granting of the licence would “negatively impact the community’s quality of life” as well as cause noise and disturbance for those living nearby.

The application document stated that the premises would operate primarily as a food-led operation and restaurant, with alcohol provided to seated diners as a waited-on service and all sales of alcohol would be “ancillary to the provision of a substantial table meal”.

It also noted that CCTV would be provided alongside an incident log and staff training to help prevent any crime and disorder.

The licensing meeting will take place in Peterborough’s Sand Martin House at 1.30pm on November 5.