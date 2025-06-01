Council vows to retain Peterborough Regional Pool land while plans for its future use are drawn up

‘Wider plan for the area’ is being developed

Council chiefs have vowed to retain ownership of the Peterborough Regional Pool site until new plans for its future use are drawn up

The pledge comes as demolition work continues to take down the pool’s buildings after the discovery of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) and asbestos, and because of its outdated mechanical systems.

That work is due to finish next month and will leave the city without its own indoor swimming pool.

Work underway to demolish the Peterborough Regional Pool, Bishop's Road, Peterborough

However, no firm plans for the future use of the site, which is owned by Peterborough City Council, have yet been formally announced.

Councillor Nick Thulbourn, cabinet member for growth and regeneration at Peterborough City Council, said: "The land at the former Regional Pool will remain in our ownership while a wider plan for the area is developed."

But the land off Bishop’s Road, next to the ARU Peterborough campus, is understood to be a prime location for a new 50 metre indoor swimming pool that could form part of a university sports quarter.

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes said: “There is a growing consensus that next door to ARU Peterborough is the best site for the pool.

"Keeping the pool in the city centre and as part of a university and sports quarter has huge attractions.

He added: "The key thing now is to bring partners together, agree a plan and then get on with finding the funding to get the project going.

"Thanks to Peterborough City Council for meeting again this week to discuss how we take plans for a new pool forward. We need to keep the momentum up.”

He said: “Keeping the land in public hands so that it can become the preferred site for a new pool is a positive move.”

The council is known to be preparing a business case for a new Olympic grade swimming pool with the cost expected to come in between £25 million and £40 million.

Funding outside the cash-strapped council would have to be sought with the local authority’s contribution likely to be in the form of the land.

Council leader Councillor Dennis Jones has previously said: “Plans for a new leisure centre continue to be explored and we are working to bring a business case forward to Cabinet soon.

"We continue to seek investors interested in supporting a new pool development.”

Leaders of the City of Peterborough Swimming Club (COPS) have said that a top grade indoor pool would bring huge benefits to swimmers and to the economic well being of the city.