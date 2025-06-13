Council to adopt fresh commitment to Peterborough’s armed forces community

Peterborough City Council is set to adopt a refreshed Armed Forces Covenant which supports reservists, veterans, the cadet movement and military families.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Armed Forces Covenant was introduced over 20 years ago to remove or mitigate the numerous disadvantages that the armed forces community face during and after service.

Peterborough City Council signed an Armed Forces Covenant in 2013.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A refreshed covenant will look to build on the council’s initial commitment and set out greater detail and support that the authority can offer.

Peterborough's armed forces champion Jason McNally Photo: Peterborough City Council

The council’s armed forces champion, Cllr Jason McNally, who was a soldier in the British Army and now represents the Dogsthorpe ward in Peterborough, said: “The covenant used to be thing that companies could sign up to if they wanted to.

“There’s been a lot of work done with Tommy Kelly [Armed Forces Covenant Officer] and Al Carns [Minister for Veterans and People] and myself in Westminster. Things are now moving forward and next year it will be a legal binding document for companies to adhere to.

“The refreshed covenant for Peterborough will give it a breath of fresh air, brush it up a little bit and make more people aware of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve just had Peterborough United sign up to it which was a success and we’ll keep moving forward with it.”

Peterborough City Council’s cabinet are recommended to approve the refreshed covenant at a meeting on June 17.

An Armed Forces Family Fun Day will be held on Saturday, June 21 in Peterborough to honour the our military personnel past and present.

Cllr McNally said: “We’ve got a fun-packed day planned. We have live acts on from 11am on the main stage at the Guildhall, lots of stalls, a military band coming and it all wraps up at about 7pm.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday, June 28 there will be ceremonial events outside the Town Hall and Cathedral Square from 10am, including a military procession and speeches from dignitaries.

The Armed Forces flag will be raised in a small ceremony outside the town hall on June 23.