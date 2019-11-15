Council seeks buyer for Peterborough’s fake Christmas tree

Peterborough City Council are trying to find a buyer for their old metal Christmas tree after replacing it with a real tree this year.

The controversial fake tree was used in Cathedral Square for four years, and was first seen in 2015.

But while the real tree will be switched on during a colourful festive evening of entertainment tonight, the old fake tree remains locked away in storage.

The metal tree had been expected to last five years after the authority spent £40,000 buying it.

However, after years of complaints, the council spent £6,200 on a real 40ft spruce this year, leaving the metal tree - likened to bubble wrap and baubles by residents - in storage. If a buyer can’t be found, it will be scrapped.

A council spokesman said: “The old metal tree is being stored by The Seasonal Group based in Halifax. When we bought the tree back in 2015 from this company, the deal included the tree’s delivery, removal and storage. We are currently trying to find a buyer and would welcome contact from any interested parties. However, if a buyer can’t be found the tree will be disposed of at the end of the year.”