Council pledges to work with Peterborough Positive on 'eyesore' fencing around historic Guildhall

Council chiefs have promised to work with Peterborough Positive ahead of new work to protect the city’s historic Guildhall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pledge comes in the wake of growing concern about the ‘eyesore’ appearance of metal fencing put around the entrance to the Grade II listed Guildhall after vandalism at Christmas.

Just a week ago, the boss of Peterborough Positive, which operates the city centre’s Business Improvement District, had called for the council to team up to find a more constructive way of screening off the staircase ahead of works to protect the building from future damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the council has agreed to look at ways that Peterborough Positive can be involved as the local authority explores ways of protecting the Guildhall from vandals.

The fencing around the entrance to Peterborough's Guildhall

A council spokesperson said: “We are happy to explore options with Peterborough Positive.

She said: “The temporary fencing is in place around the steps where the fires were started before.

"With the Guildhall being a Listed Building, we are working with our conservation team on what is feasible around protecting the building from vandalism and fire, looking into protecting the steps and brickwork.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Regarding the stairs. We don't have a firm solution yet and we are working with the conservation team to get the most cost effective and sympathetic solution.”

Mr Cipriano said: “It is fantastic news that progress is being made.

"I look forward to receiving a communication from the council as to how we can work together to improve the area.”

Mr Cipriano, who had branded the fencing an ‘eyesore’ as it was situated around the entrance to the Guildhall which overlooks Cathedral Square.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Cipriano said he hoped to involve the Peterborough Civic Trust and local photographer Chris Porsz to create a screen that was more attractive to people in the city centre.

Ideas so far include creating a large montage of works outlining the history and use of the Guildhall, which was built to celebrate the restoration of the monarchy, or a display of historic photographs of the changing face of Cathedral Square.

Paul Stainton, who is a member of Peterborough’s tourism economy group, has previously said the fencing was a ‘metaphor for the city centre’s decline over two years.’