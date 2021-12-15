Council gives green light for full £10.7 million refurbishment of Deepings Leisure Centre

Deepings Leisure Centre

In an Extraordinary Meeting of Council yesterday, councillors at South Kesteven District Council voted in favour of the plan, following a recommendation by Cabinet last week.

The proposal for a comprehensive refurbishment of the centre, known as Option C, also received unanimous approval from the council’s Joint Scrutiny Committee in November and was chosen in favour of the smaller-scale Options A, a basic refurbishment, and B, a refurbishment with enhanced gym provision.

The vote commences the process of turning proposals for a full remodelling and refurbishment into reality, with an approximate quote of £10.7m for the full spectrum of changes. This work would include reconfiguring and enhancing the swimming pool, sports hall, and squash courts, as well as expanding gym capacity and delivering new studios and changing facilities.

The decision follows many months of work by SKDC assessing the leisure centre, which has been temporarily closed since July, and exploring options for upgrading and improvement the facility with a view to reopening to local residents as promptly as possible.

With councillors agreeing to go forward with this refurbishment project, the next stage will be a public consultation in the New Year to explore the shape that works will take and how best to meet the needs of local residents.

Following the decision, Leader of SKDC, Cllr Kelham Cooke, said: “It is fantastic news that we have been able to come together and agree on this momentous decision to ensure the long-term future of the Deepings Leisure Centre.

“The centre is an extremely important venue for residents in the south of the District, with so many sports groups and individuals relying on this space for socialising and healthy living, which is why reopening it is a key focus for the Council.

“The major updates agreed to today will not only make the changes necessary to update the Deepings Leisure, but will also modernise the centre to help meet the needs of a new generation of active residents.