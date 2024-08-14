Council considering tribute for Peterborough's Olympic medallist Jake Jarman
Peterborough City Council is considering an appropriate tribute to Olympic bronze medallist Jake Jarman.
Jarman (22), the gymnast from Gunthorpe, won bronze in the Floor with a stunning routine which put him just 0.067 marks away from gold.
He also put in strong showings in the Vault (4th), Team (4th) and Individual All-Around (6th).
Paris was Jarman’s first time competing in the Olympics having been a travelling reserve for the Tokyo 2020 games.
Outside of the Olympics, Jake’s other brilliant accomplishments include four Commonwealth gold medals, three European Championship gold medals and he is the reigning European and World champion on Vault.
Now back from Paris, Jarman is enjoying some well earned time off and the council has confirmed to the Peterborough Telegraph that it will “look into whether a civic event or some form of tribute for Jake can take place in future.”
In 2017, two-time Olympic silver medallist Louis Smith, Paralympic rower and gold medallist James Fox and wheelchair basketball player Lee Manning were awarded the Freedom of the City following their performances in the Olympics/Paralympics.