Council boss vows consideration for new vision for Peterborough’s Embankment

The Embankment nature park.

Directors of LDA Design, based in Minster Precincts, are to outline to Matt Gladstone, the council’s newly appointed chief executive, their ideas that focus on maximising the potential of the Fens but are also opposed to moving the Posh stadium on to the land.

The release of their proposals came after a month long public consultation by the council’s independent consultants on four options for a masterplan for the Embankment that aims to stop a piecemeal development of the land.

The outcome of the consultation on the four options, that include moving the Peterborough United stadium from London Road to the Embankment, was due to have been made public at the end of January but has been put off to the spring.

Mr Gladstone revealed his forthcoming meeting with LDA Design to business people at an Opportunity Peterborough Bondholders networking event.

He said: “I have a meeting with LDA Design coming up -they contacted me and I’m happy to have a conversation with them.”

Referring to the delay in revealing the outcome of the masterplan consultation, he said:

“My sense is that we need a bit more time to just make sure.”

Matt Gladstone, the new CEO of Peterborough City Council EMN-220902-152717009

He said the results of the consultation were likely to be ready ‘post local elections’ in May.

Mr Gladstone said: “Any masterplan covers a whole range of different views and expectations and thoughts about what to do with this green space.

“Thoughts about the football club, the university sites and other matters are still going on.

“I think it is really important that we take a proper measured approach about what is best for the city and included in that is preserving green space.”

Detailed masterplan for the Embankment in Peterborough.

Mr Gladstone said he did not want to see the whole site developed and there was an opportunity for better use of the leisure space, investment in hospitality, more cycling and walking facilities and better use of the river.

He added: “I think it is important we don’t just jump in and take what looks best from the table right away - we need to look at the opportunities.”

The proposals from LDA Design have generated interest across the city.

Toby Wood, deputy chairman of the Peterborough Civic Trust, said: “If the council wants the Embankment to be properly developed then it should consider everything from anybody.

“The council might want to include the new design or elements of it.

He added: “We want the Embankment developed as sensitively and suitably for the people of Peterborough.

“I see no reason why the stadium could not be redeveloped or refurbished where it is.

Mr Wood said: “I am really disappointed that the outcome of the consultation was not published when the council said it would be. I think that is an insult to the people of Peterborough.”

Councillr Nicola Day, deputy leader of the council’s Green Party group, stated on Twitter: “Really promising ideas submitted that protect and enhance the valuable green space for all residents and help address the climate crisis.”

Councillor David Seaton, deputy leader of the city council, said: “They are interesting concepts and ideas and I’m sure they will be considered.”