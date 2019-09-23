Contract awarded for dualling of accident blackspot at A47 in Peterborough

A contract has been awarded for the dualling of the A47 in Peterborough.

Highways England has signed the deal with Galliford Try to carry out the works at the accident blackspot between Wansford and Sutton, which will see one and a half miles of road converted from single to a dual carriageway.

The preferred Highways England scheme

The project, which is due to begin in the autumn of 2020, follows years of calls for the work to be carried out after a number of serious accidents, including a crash in 2013 which killed Stephen and Samantha Durber.

There will also be an improvement of the roundabout at the A47/ A141 junction in Guyhirn.

The £300 million contract will see three sections of the A47 from Peterborough to Great Yarmouth upgraded to dual carriageway, on top of two junction improvements.

Subject to planning consent, the entire programme of works is scheduled to be completed in 2024.

Duncan Elliott, managing director of Galliford Try, said: “We’re delighted for this opportunity to further strengthen our relationship with Highways England in schemes which will bring such a huge benefit to their customers.

“The appointment underlines the strategic importance of highways to our construction business and the vast experience, expertise and resource we can offer in this sector.”

Highways England last year revealed its preferred plan for the upgrade to the A47, which would see a new stretch of dual carriageway built around half a mile to the north of the existing A47 at the western end, before crossing to the south at the eastern end to join the existing dual carriageway at Nene Way.

There would also be a dedicated slip road from the A1 southbound to the A47 eastbound to alleviate congestion at the junction, while at the opposite end a new bridge would provide access to Sacrewell Farm.

Another bridge would carry the A47 over the disused railway line west of Sutton Heath Road. The new dual carriageway would continue along to the south of the existing road and connect in to an enlarged Nene Way roundabout near Sutton.

Once complete, this new one and a half mile stretch of dual carriageway on the A47 would create a continuous 10 mile stretch of dual carriageway from junctions with the A1 to the A16, northeast of Peterborough.

The dual carriageway section is expected to improve journey times by up to four minutes and halve the number of accidents that injure road users.