Consultation over plan to shape the future of Peterborough 'paused' in light of changes
A Public consultation on Peterborough City Council’s draft local plan is to be postponed in light of new changes.
The consultation on the Local Plan gives local people a chance to have their say on shaping the future of Peterborough.
A PCC spokesperson explained: “In light of proposed revisions to the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) and anticipated updates to housing figures, the council has confirmed it will be pausing consultation for the draft Local Plan – originally scheduled for September and October 2024, to February 2025.
“An updated Local Development Scheme (LDS) has been approved which sets out a new timetable, including consultation stages, involved in the preparation of a new Local Plan for Peterborough.
Due to the new timetable, the opportunity to submit additional sites for consideration is available, which could be included in the emerging plan, such as:
• Housing
• Employment
• Retail
• Leisure
• Gypsy and Traveller sites
• Infrastructure
• Cemetery provision
The council says all sites submitted in 2023 as part of the ‘Issues and Options’ consultation will be included in considerations and do not need to be re-submitted. These can be viewed on an interactive map.
Cllr Nick Thulbourn, Cabinet Member for Growth and Regeneration, commented: “We are in the fortunate position with our draft Local Plan process, to be able to pause and await the outcomes of the proposed planning changes from the government. This means we will be best placed to incorporate any changes into our emerging draft Local Plan for Peterborough.
“Engaging in Local Plan consultation is an opportunity for residents and business to shape the future of our city.”
Any new sites must be submitted via the online form by 11.59pm on Friday, October 4 2024.
More information on the Local Plan updates can be found on the city council’s website.
