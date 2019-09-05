Construction firm set to create 100 new jobs in Whittlesey as it reveals plans for £10m investment in the town

A construction firm has revealed plans for a £10 million investment in Whittlesey which will create 100 new jobs in the town.

JRL Group, which employs more than 3,500 people across a number of sites, including in Peterborough, has submitted a planning application for an industrial/commercial development at the Lattersey Field industrial estate in Benwick Road.

The development would include four operational buildings with storage areas and a security office.

The buildings would be a fabrication workshop, an office/welfare building, a washing and painting building and a dry weather and storage building.

Work on the site would involve storing, creating and repairing tools and machinery used on construction sites, including for ‘slip forming’ - a method involving the continuous pouring of concrete in the formation of tall or long structures.

Approximately 100 people would be employed at the site, of which 60 would be new jobs in the company.

JRL Group is involved in a number of major developments in London, including the £170 million, four-storey Paddington Gardens accommodation project and an £80 million, 10 floor office block at King’s Cross.

The firm said it has already sought pre-planning advice from Fenland District Council, adding: “It was identified that this (development) would be acceptable in principle and that the key issues for consideration of any application would relate to ecology, contamination, transport and noise”.

The site has previously been used as a Sunday market, but in May 2016 outline planning permission for 23 industrial/commercial units was granted by the district council.

JRL Group, which has an annual turnover of more than £500 million, said its plans are to operate on a 24 hour basis, but with “specifically controlled nighttime operations with restricted external lighting”.

It added that access to the site would be through the existing estate access road and that “there is sufficient parking and turning within the site to facilitate the proposed use”.