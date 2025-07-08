Congratulations as first students to join ARU Peterborough prepare for their graduation

The first students to join Peterborough’s new university when it opened three years ago are ready to celebrate their graduation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And many of the students, who began their studies at the Bishop’s Road campus in 2022, have already secured skilled jobs in the local area.

The graduation will take place at Peterborough Cathedral on Friday and will mark the completion of courses for the students who have studied undergraduate degrees, degree apprenticeships, postgraduate courses and professional development qualifications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Principal of ARU Peterborough, Professor Ross Renton, said: “Congratulations to all our graduates on their success.

ARU Peterborough will see its first cohort of undergraduates celebrate their graduations at Peterborough Cathedral on July 11. University Centre Peterborough and Anglia Ruskin University have previously held graduations at the cathedral.

"This graduation ceremony marks a historic milestone for ARU Peterborough.

"It is a celebration of the achievements of our first cohort of students and reflects our mission to create opportunities, drive social mobility, and deliver high level skills tailored to local and national needs.

“This graduation also signals the beginning of an exciting new chapter for our university and community, as we expand our academic offer with a range of new courses available to start this September.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first graduation is a landmark moment for the city, which until the opening of ARU Peterborough, was known as a higher education “cold spot”.

The university has created to provide opportunities for many students to develop their skills.

James Johnson (26), of Yaxley, is to start work after graduation at local firm ParkAir as an Embedded Software Engineer.

The Applied Computer Science graduate said: “It’s unlikely I would’ve attended university if it wasn’t for ARU Peterborough. I was 24 when I enrolled and going further afield wasn’t an option.

“Finding a local job straight after graduation means a lot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At the start, I was a little uncertain if university was right for me.

"This proves going to ARU Peterborough was the right thing to do.”

Faaizah Hussain, who lives in Peterborough and has studied for a BSc (Hons) degree in Accounting and Finance at ARU Peterborough, has just enrolled on a Postgraduate Certificate in Education to become a teacher

"I had already secured an apprenticeship and hadn’t planned on going to university until I found out about ARU Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I wasn’t keen on moving away or commuting long distances, and I didn’t realise there was a university here until my mum came across an advert and told me about it.

“Studying at ARU Peterborough has far exceeded my expectations."

Kazim Raffiq-Fazal (20) of Peterborough, has been a student ambassador during his computer science degree course and has just started a job at a Cambridgeshire software development company.

Kazim said: “I did my A-levels here in Peterborough and I knew university would be the next step for me.

"I knew I wanted to study close to where I was living.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I went to an open day at ARU Peterborough, met some of the lecturers and saw what the course contained, and it was everything I was looking for.

“I don’t think I would have had the same experience if I had gone to university elsewhere.

"Studying close to home has allowed me to spend less time commuting and I have been able to take part in more study and activities.

“In my second year I did an internship at a software company and that led to an offer to work for them after I graduated.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ARU Peterborough is a partnership between Anglia Ruskin University, Peterborough City Council and the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.

Paul Bristow, Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: “Huge congratulations to the first ever graduates of ARU Peterborough.

“ARU Peterborough is transforming lives, tackling the higher education cold spot we faced, and building a pipeline of talent that meets the needs of local businesses.

"It’s helping people gain the skills and confidence to succeed and thrive in our local economy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Nick Thulbourn, cabinet member for growth and regeneration at Peterborough City Council, said: “A huge congratulations to all those who will be graduating.

“When the concept of ARU Peterborough was created, its vision was to teach skills businesses in Peterborough are calling out for – and for these to be skills needed for careers of the future.

“These are the very first set of graduates who will be leaving ‘job ready’.

"It will help ensure we retain our brightest and most hard working students, delivering confident and capable employees to our businesses and helping our city to flourish for years to come.”