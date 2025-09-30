Concerns highlighted over 20,000 home plan for Peterborough

The results from a public consultation regarding Peterborough City Council’s Draft Local Plan have been published.

More than 4,500 comments were received by the council on the draft plan from just under 3,000 individuals and organisations.

The final version of the plan, hoped to be adopted by December 2026, will replace the current one and set out how the city and surrounding villages will grow and change over the next 20 years.

This will include a target of 20,120 houses to be built in Peterborough by 2044 (1,006 per year).

As well as housing, the Local Plan also addresses issues such as employment, climate change and transport.

Public consultation on the draft plan began on April 11 and ended at midnight on Thursday, May 29.

Peterborough City Council published a Key Issues Report in September which summarised the main issues raised for each section, policy and site.

The authority will consider all issues raised and later publish an Evidence Report for each of the policies in the proposed submission version of the Local Plan

The Evidence Reports will include detailed commentary on how the council considered representations in finalising the proposed submission version, which will be published next year.

See below for a summary of the support and concerns raised around some of the more contentious development sites proposed in the draft plan:

Comments received on contentious sites

Castor and Ailsworth

Land north of Castor and Ailsworth is earmarked for 3,000 homes as a proposed new settlement in the Draft Local Plan.

The landowner/developer of the site was supportive of the inclusion of the site in the draft plan and believes the constraints presented at the site could be mitigated.

There was some support from residents, with it being suggested that the site acts as an “essential expansion” to Peterborough and that the nearby villages would benefit from the health and social services the site would bring.

However, there were a significant number of objections to the proposed site from residents, town and parish councils, landowners/promoters, national and local organisations, charities and campaign and volunteer groups.

The Key Issues Report stated: “A principal overarching concern that was raised was that the site is not in a sustainable location due to its separation from any nearby settlement, particularly Peterborough itself and that principally development in the countryside should be discouraged.”

There were also concerns raised that the new settlement would create urban sprawl, have an effect on the John Clare Countryside, and would eventually coalesce with the existing villages of Castor and Ailsworth and Peterborough itself.

The most common objection and/or concern relating to the proposed allocation was in relation to the impact the site would have on Castor Hanglands, a nearby nature reserve.

This included objections from The Wildlife Trust and Natural England

Deeping Gate

Land west of Lincoln Road and east of the A15 in Market Deeping is also a proposed new settlement in the draft plan, earmarked for 1,055 homes in total.

According to the Key Issues Report, the promoters of the site believe it would offer opportunity to integrate walking and cycling connectivity into Market Deeping and the wider area.

There was some support from residents for this site, citing it as an “excellent addition” for the area to tackle the housing crisis.

However, the site also received a significant number of objections from residents and interested parties.

Concerns over the scale of the development noted that it would significantly increase the existing community, potentially overwhelming its infrastructure. It was suggested that infrastructure provision should be provided before development took place.

The report stated: “The size of the site is considered by many disproportionate for a small rural settlement, risking its character and identity by essentially merging Deeping Gate at Market Deeping. Smaller, more appropriately located development would be more acceptable for many respondents.”

Many residents stated that they chose to live in Deeping Gate to enjoy village life, and that the new development would ruin this experience.

Concerns were also raised regarding the fact that development would be taking place within the Peterborough authority, but residents would be using services and facilities within South Kesteven District Council/Lincolnshire.

SKDC suggested renaming the policy to ‘Land at the Deepings’ and said it expected Lincolnshire County Council to be consulted on the provision of secondary education and expected Lincolnshire’s health authority to be consulted regarding health facilities to meet needs of the site.

Lincolnshire County Council objected, with particular concerns regarding increased traffic at the B1525 and B1524 roundabout in Market Deeping and the impact on possible dualling of the A15 on town centre junctions and county council’s road network.

East of England Showground

Land at the East of England Showground and to the west of the showground are earmarked for 1,500 and 570 homes respectively as part of a proposed new urban extension in the draft plan.

It was noted in the Key Issues Report that many consultation respondents grouped their comments on these two sites together due to them being adjacent to each other and both impacting on a similar area.

The developers of the site stated that there was decreased demand for events-based use at the site and development was viable and would contribute towards Peterborough housing requirements, as well as generate funds to sustain charitable work.

Many residents and some local councillors raised concerns regarding pressure on services and facilities, as well as local health and education infrastructure not being able to cope.

The report stated: “A couple of respondents expressed concern re loss of the Showground as an events space which puts Peterborough on the map, particularly the speedway which was a longstanding community institution.

“There was concern that the safeguarding this facility had in the previous plan has been lost.”

Another issue commonly raised was access to the Showground site(s), with many stating that the current, single, access off Oundle Road at Joseph Odam Way was “insufficient, unsuitable and unsafe”.

Glinton

A total of 355 homes are proposed for land at Lincoln Road and land south of Peakirk Road in Glinton.

The developer of the proposed 100-home Lincoln Road site maintained that the population of Glinton was “out of kilter” with the range of services and facilities in the village (too low) and that further residential development could support these services.

The developer of the proposed 255-home Peakirk Road site said it represented a “harmonious and sustainable extension to Glinton”.

However, a significant number of objections were raised by residents and parish councils.

An overall point raised by some respondents was confusion as to why the two sites proposed were recently refused planning permission but now appear as draft allocations in the plan.

The Key Issues report also stated: “Pressure on local infrastructure and its inability to cope with new housing was the main reason respondents objected to the proposed allocations in Glinton.

“A prime example of this is the sewage network in the village, which has historical issues of being inadequate and failing, resulting in them being blocked and becoming overrun, causing flooding and requiring frequent pumping by Anglian Water.”

Traffic problems, loss of farmland and the loss of the rural village character of Glinton were also among the concerns raised.

Eye

A total of 100 homes are allocated for land east of Crowland Road in Eye Green and 10 homes are allocated for land at 48-50 High Street in Eye.

The landowners of the Crowland Road site were supportive of its inclusion within the plan.

The main issue raised by residents as well as Historic England, was that the site is adjacent to the Grade II listed Northolme House.

It was also suggested that the site was too large and was contrary to the landscape policy of the Draft Local Plan, suggesting it was not conserving the landscape and interrupting existing views.

The main issue raised by residents and Historic England with the High Street proposal was that the site is within the Eye Conservation Area and adjacent to the Grade II listed Blue Boar pub.

It was also suggested that the site’s density should be reduced and that potential for increased surface water flooding needed to be taken into account.

Green Backyard

The Green Backyard, located in Fletton, just off Oundle Road, has been earmarked as a potential site for the development of 48 new homes.

There were a significant number of objections to this allocation from a number of organisations, groups and residents.

This included those that run The Green Backyard (GBY) and a number of organisations, businesses and charities that operate at the site.

The concerns raised were a potential loss of a community asset and educational space,

The Key Issues Report stated: “GBY is a well-established, diverse, community that has developed over a decade which is now considered irreplaceable and would take years to re-establish anything similar.

“The community promotes and encourages social cohesion and support and offers a space of leisure and reconnecting with nature.”

Many respondents described the Green Backyard as an “oasis” in a heavily built-up area for people to access and enjoy nature.

Others stated how there was already a lack of green space in this part of Peterborough, and it would be a “huge, irreplaceable loss” if it were to be developed, compared to what would be a relatively small gain in housing.

Natural England stated that the site contradicted key agendas on Levelling Up, Health and Loneliness, amongst others and suggested that it also went against many of the objectives of the Local Plan.

Drysides

An area totalling 115.5 hectares (285 acres) known as ‘Drysides’ which borders Stanground was listed in the city’s Draft Local Plan as a location for a major commercial and industrial development.

A significant number of the comments received were from local residents strongly objecting to the draft site allocation, according to the Key Issues Report.

The report stated: “From reading through the comments, it is clear to see that the land at ‘Drysides’ is a vital part to many local residents lives, who consider this space a benefit to their mental health and well-being, as well as being accessible to a large green space which is lacking in this area if this were to be developed.”

A key point raised by most comments included the disruption of wildlife and habitats, as well as an increase in traffic congestion.