Police are concerned for a man missing from Spalding.

Lincolnshire Police said: “We are concerned for Leon. He is 22 years old and has gone missing from the Spalding area.

Leon

“Leon is 5ft 9 and has grey eyes and mousey brown hair which is longer on top. He is possibly wearing black jeans, a black hoodie and brown shoes.”

Anyone who sees Leon should call police on 101 quoting incident 472 of January 14.