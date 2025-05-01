Concern voiced 100 jobs could be axed as Peterborough health trust seeks £73 million spending cuts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Health trust faces ‘cut spending’ demand from Government

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fears have been voiced that about 100 jobs could be lost as the NHS trust which runs Peterborough City Hospital seeks to make £73.5 million spending cuts.

Bosses of the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust are currently reviewing their annual plan for the 2025/26 financial year following Government demands that it must halve growth costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They say that while the numbers and details are still under scrutiny, about 100 jobs could be impacted.

Hannah Coffey, chief executive of North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, inset, which runs Peterborough City Hospital

The move has sparked a warning from union officials that any job cuts will make working conditions tougher for staff as they battled to cut waiting lists and provide care for patients.

Hannah Coffey, Chief Executive of North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford and Rutland Hospitals, said: "Following successful recruitment drives in recent years, we have been able to reduce our vacancy rate across our hospitals.

"This is helping us to meet the national requirement to reduce the use of bank and agency staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But she added: “In line with other NHS provider organisations, we are also required to reduce corporate cost growth by 50 percent since 2018/19.

"We are agreeing a plan to deliver this requirement and are committed to doing so in an open and transparent way with our colleagues.

"We recognise the impact this may have, and we are committed to supporting staff members through these changes.”

Rad Kerrigan, UNISON Eastern regional organiser,. said: “Across North West Anglia Hospitals, all staff are playing an important role in tackling waiting lists and providing quality care to patients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The loss of more than 100 staff is bound to make that harder.

“The trust is taking a measured approach to the cuts, and trying hard to avoid redundancies, but vacancy freezes and other measures to reduce costs will still pile the pressure on frontline staff.

“The NHS needs real investment in staff to face up to the challenges ahead — job cuts simply aren’t the way to go.”