Concern for welfare of missing woman last seen in Market Deeping

Lincolnshire Police is concerned for the welfare of Michelle Prentice.

Michelle (37) was last seen in the Market Deeping area at 8.45am today (Wednesday, July 17).

Michelle Prentice

If you have seen Michelle or know her whereabouts call police on 101, quoting incident number 117 of July 17.