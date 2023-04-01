Completion of Peterborough business park that will be home to fast food giants Wendy's and Taco Bell expected in June
Construction will end three months later than planned
The developer of a new business park in Peterborough that is to be home to fast food giants Wendy’s and Taco Bell says construction will take a further three months to complete.
The Bourges View business park, off Maskew Avenue, was originally timetabled for completion this month. (March)
The scheme, which is being developed by Chancerygate and Bridges Fund Management, will be made up of 21 trade counter and industrial warehouse units, ranging in size between 2,766 and 34,368 square feet on the former Royal Mail Parcel Force sorting and distribution site.
But a spokesperson for the developers said that completion was now due in June but did not give any reasons for the delay.
However development projects in the city over the last year, from the £40 million Hilton Garden Inn, at Fletton Quays, to the construction of wooden kiosks for a new market in Bridge Street, Peterborough, have faced delays largely from the Covid-19 pandemic and supply chains issues.
Once Bourges View is completed, the entrance will be dominated by three drive-thrus operated by Wendy’s, Taco Bell as well as Costa Coffee.
Storage specialists Lokn’Store will have a unit on the site as will the long-established Millfield Autos, which is moving from Lincoln Road.
In addition, fastening materials trader Wurth UK has agreed a 10-year lease on the site along with the mobility aid retailer CareCo.
Planning approval for the development was granted by Peterborough City Council in March last year and Bourges View is expected to create hundreds of jobs.