Community rally to support Peterborough woman seriously injured in house fire

Members of the community have rallied to help raise funds to support the victim of a house fire in Peterbrough.

Emergency services were called at around 4.30pm on Monday (July 28) to Four Chimneys Crescent in Hampton Vale to reports of a fire.

Crews tackled the fire but the flames ultimately claimed much of the house as well as the belongings of the occupant, who remains in hospital with second and third degree burns as well as two broken heels after she was forced to jump from the window of the house to get to safety.

Neighbour Olivia has now set up a fund to help get Donna back on her feet following the incident.

Emergency services at the scene of the fire. Picture: Dennis Halfhide-Smith.

She said: “We have set up this fundraiser for my neighbour and close friend.

On July 28, Donna’s house caught on fire and she is currently in hospital and suffering with second and third degree burns and two broken heels after bravely jumping out of her window to avoid what could have been a tragic incident.

"Her entire house and all her belongings are in ash and she has been left with nothing, not even the own clothes of her back.

"Donna is a kind caring woman and the heart of the community and we have set up this go fund me to help with the cost of having to start over again.”

To support the GoFundMe, visit www.gofundme.com/f/vbkg8e-house-fire.