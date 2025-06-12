Combined Authority boss issues cautious welcome for Chancellor's support for Peterborough swimming pool

The Combined Authority Mayor has given a cautious welcome to Government support for a new multi-million pound swimming pool plan for Peterborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Bristow said the support announced by Chancellor Rachel Reeves yesterday (June 10) in her Spending Review ‘raised more questions than answers.’

Ms Reeves announced the creation of a £240 million Growth Mission Fund to ‘expedite local projects that are important for growth like Peterborough’s new sports quarter to drive activity and community cohesion.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She had asked political leaders in Peterborough to present a business case for a possible £40 million Olympic grade swimming pool to officials.

Combined Authority Mayor Paul Bristow has queried how much money Chancellor Rachel Reeves will allocate to Peterborough for a new indoor swimming pool

But Mr Bristow said it was not clear how much of the fund would be allocated to Peterborough or how it would be delivered.

He said: “Just over five weeks ago, residents in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough elected me to be their Mayor – on a clear mandate to get our region moving and deliver a new community stadium for Peterborough.

"That means a new home for Peterborough United but also a top class venue for other major sporting events and music concerts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This will attract visitors from across the UK, reignite our long-lost music scene and nightlife, and provide a much-needed swimming pool for local people.

“If today’s announcement from Government helps deliver this, then this is to be welcomed.

"But at this stage, it raises more questions than answers.

"While funding has been allocated to a national scheme, there is no clarity yet on how much – if any – of this will be allocated to Peterborough, nor is there a plan for delivery or an explanation of how this will enable the city’s vision for a game-changing community stadium.

"A Sports Quarter has to be properly thought through.

"It needs to be more than a commitment to consider a business case that Peterborough City Council may or may not write.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Transformational projects like this are the reason devolved Mayors were established.

"Government have pledged to empower Mayors and back further devolution.

"I expect that Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority will be a key player in the delivery of a proper Sports Quarter for Peterborough that includes a Community Stadium.

Mr Bristow added: “There was silence today on critical upgrades like Ely Junction and the Peterborough Station Quarter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These projects are essential to unlocking growth, jobs, and investment across our region.

“I’ll keep pushing. If Government is serious about supporting economic growth in all parts of the country, that commitment must include the East of England.”