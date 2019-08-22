Combine harvester destroyed in Peterborough blaze

A combine harvester was completely destroyed in a blaze in Peterborough yesterday (Wednesday)

Firefighters were called to Common Bank, Throckenholt at 3.55pm.

Crews attended from March, Wisbech , Whittlesey, Stanground, Dogsthorpe and Holbeach from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service.

On arrival, crews found a combine harvester and standing crop on fire.

Firefighters used four hose reels and beaters to extinguish the fires before returning to their stations by 9.35pm.

The cause of the fire was accidental.

Incident Commander Farsh Raoufi said: “Firefighters from both counties worked extremely hard and contained the fire quickly to prevent it from spreading any further.”