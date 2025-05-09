Colleagues from Peterborough firm to scale three mountains to support children's mental health charity

“Luckily, no one has a fear of heights!”

A team from a Peterborough-based recruitment firm is preparing to take on the National Three Peaks Challenge to support a children’s mental health charity.

Seven colleagues from The Collective Network will attempt the 24-hour feat on July 26 to raise money for Young Minds.

The group, which includes Tom Fitzjohn, Jason Parrott, Chris Smith, Graeme Marks, Will Donaldson, Owen Sheldrake, and Courtney Merrygold, will scale Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowden – the three highest peaks of England, Scotland and Wales. To do this, they will need to walk a total of 23 miles (37km) and ascend 3064 metres (10,052ft).

A spokesperson for the firm said: “Tom and Jason, co-owners of the recruitment company, are leading the charge on this physically and mentally demanding challenge.

“While Graeme, Jason, Tom, Will, and Chris have previously scaled Snowdon and Scafell Pike, Ben Nevis will be a brand-new challenge for the entire team. Luckily, no one has a fear of heights!”

The group’s training is already in full swing – with members taking on weekend hikes in the Peak District and Lake District – along with “makeshift kitchen gyms” and more.

Team member Courtney said: "We are fully committed and we are feeling confident that we will all be prepared.”

The team have set themselves a target of £5000 to be raised for Young Minds – the UK’s leading charity fighting for children and young people’s mental health.

Tom added: "Your support will help Young Minds provide life-changing resources, guidance, and advocacy for young people in need. Every donation, big or small, will make a difference!"

To support the team, visit their fundraising page. You can also follow their journey via their Instagram account @officialtcn.