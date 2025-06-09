Coach operator Shaws of Maxey to keep celebrity Football versus Cancer match on the road in Peterborough

‘Razor’ Ruddock to manage celebrity team

A long-established coach company in Peterborough will be the driving force behind a celebrity charity football match to take place in the city.

Shaws Coaches of Maxey is providing the transport for the high profile Football versus Cancer match, which this year will be held at the Peterborough Sports Football Club, in Lincoln Road, on July 19.

It will be followed by a gala dinner to be hosted at the Holiday Inn Peterborough.

Sporting legends Rickie Lambert, Monty Panesar and Paul Merson, supported by multi-skilled TV stars Nick Pickard (veteran Hollyoaks actor) and Akeem Griffiths (Big Brother housemate), who are all managed by tough-tackling Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock will be transported to the game by Shaws’ driver Darren Staniforth.

He said: “I am honoured to drive for this event.”

Joanna Bonnett, who acquired Shaws Coaches in March this year, said: “Our caring team normally saviour their weekends for precious family time.

"But as soon as we asked Darren if he would support the event by driving the team to the game he jumped at the chance.

"It is our privilege to support this event and we know Darren will do us proud.

She added: “As a local coach operator, we are proud to support the event that means so much to the people of Peterborough.

“We have plenty of experience in the field, having been on the road since 1922, and as the previous coach transport provider for Peterborough United many years ago.”

Shaws, based in High Street, Maxey, has been in operation for 103 years during which it was run by the same family. As the owners looked to retire, the business was prepared for closure until Joanna, the owner and managing director of Reg’s Coaches stepped in with her offer.