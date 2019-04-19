Club night to help charity

A special club night will take partygoers 20 years back in time - and help raise vital funds for charity.

The Park club was opened two decades ago by Del and Kav Singh - and to celebrate the anniversary, they will celebrate the legendary Peterborough nights, with a party at The Radius at the Solstice, Northminster on Easter Sunday.

The night will also raise money for Cancer Research UK - the charity Del will be running for the following week as he takes on the challenge of the London Marathon.

Del’s London Marathon challenge is one of a series of runs he is taking part in this year as he hopes to raise more than £2,500 for the charity.

At this week’s club night, former Radio 1 DJ - and former Park favourite - Chris Goldfinger will be performing on the night, along with a number of other popular DJs.

The night will run from 10.30pm until 4am, with tickets costing £4 before midnight - with prices rising after 12am.

For more information about the club night visit www.facebook.com/theparknightclub