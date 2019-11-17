Club night to fundraise for Peterborough woman in urgent need of new wheelchair

A big music night has been organised to fundraise for a woman with cerebral palsy who urgently needs a new wheelchair.

Jade Malone (23) has outgrown her current wheelchair which she relies on as she is unable to walk due to her condition.

The fashion and design student from Millfield is preparing to go to university next year and has her eyes set on a Küschall K-Series chair; however, the cost of the standard base is £2,085 alone. That is before the individual parts to make the chair are added on.

The money, though, would be life-changing for the former Jack Hunt School pupil as it is extremely comfortable and would help her live independently.

Her aunt, Anna-Marie Malone, said: “It’s something that she genuinely needs to make life easier.

“The things the majority of us take for granted on a daily basis from getting dressed in the morning and walking to the toilet are just mere fantasies to her. However, this hasn’t stopped her passion for life and I personally see her as an inspiration to many.”

The Locality Takeover club night to help raise money for the new wheelchair is being held on Friday, November 22, at When Polly Met Fergie in Westgate Arcade from 9pm.

Anna-Marie wanted to thank everyone involved in putting on the event, many of whom are giving their time for free. The event page can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/events/706295776506470/. To donate towards the wheelchair, visit: www.gofundme.com/f/r6tej-wheelchair.