Classic buses, coaches and cars enjoyed across Peterborough, Whittlesey and Ramsey

Classic buses and coaches were once again giving free rides across Peterborough when the biggest ever Fenland Busfest & Ramsey Classic Car Show took place on Sunday.

Vintage bus enthusiasts were able to enjoy a regular service from the bus station at Queensgate to Whittlesey, where Market Street hosted a display of vehicles, some owned by local operators. From Whittlesey there was a service every 10 minutes to Ramsey, where a major classic car show was taking place at Great Whyte. Buses called at the Ramsey Fen Fair at Ramsey Rural Museum, and also the Fenland Light Railway’s Strawberries and Cream event. There will also additional services from Whittlesey to Thorney, Turves and Yaxley. Busfest is organised by Eastern Bus Enthusiasts, which aims to save, restore and foster interest in classic buses, many with local connections.

Former inspectors Roger Callow and John Morton

Scott Gibson at the wheel of a Delaine bus

Clive Phillips on his Dews coach

Andrew Lambert with his bus