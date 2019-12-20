Christmas treat for Peterborough rescue dogs

Animal Helpline Dog Rescue Trustee Sue Broughton and Dodson and Horrell CEO Sam Horrell
Rescue dogs in Cambridgeshire have received an extra-special delivery from local dog-food brand, Autarky, just in time for Christmas.

Animal Helpline Dog Rescue, in Wansford, was gifted 200 bags of Autarky’s Limited-Edition Festive Turkey and Potato diet, which is a naturally hypoallergenic turkey dinner, featuring a sprinkling of Christmassy cranberries, so the dogs can enjoy a festive feed.

Based in Northamptonshire, Autarky, part of Dodson and Horrell Ltd, was delighted to give back to the local dog community and help give rescue dogs across the region a well-deserved Christmas treat.

Sam Horrell, Dodson and Horrell CEO said: “We are delighted to be able to donate a large quantity to local rescue dogs at a time of year that can be particularly tough for dog rehoming organisations. We hope that the feed will provide the dogs with plenty of well-deserved Christmas dinners over the festive period and beyond.”

Sue Broughton, one of the trustees at Animal Helpline Dog Rescue, says: “Having been around for 30 years, we’ve rehomed lots of dogs in the time we have been operating. We’re a team run completely by volunteers and having a donation of dog food means that it’s one less thing to worry about, but also that our dogs are receiving the nutrition they need. It’s so nice to see a big business spreading the Christmas cheer.”