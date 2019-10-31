Christmas Fayre to be held at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough

A special visitor will be making an appearance at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice this Christmas.

The hospice in Longthorpe is hosting a Christmas Fayre on Saturday, November 23 between 11am and 3pm to help raise vital funds for local families needing its care and everyone is invited to come along, enjoy the festivities and see Santa himself.

The Christmas Fayre is being put on by hospice staff and volunteers in their spare time and will give visitors the chance to do a spot of Christmas shopping with a range of stalls selling new and nearly new items, toys and books, clothes and jewellery, homemade cake, chutneys and much more.

Admission is £3 for adults on the day, which includes a hot drink and a mince pie or cake. Children’s admission is free, but if they would like to see Santa there is a £2 charge which includes a gift.

Martin Russell, head of support services at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, has been helping to plan the Christmas Fayre. He said, “We’re really looking forward to hosting the Christmas Fayre at Thorpe Hall and we’re thrilled that Santa is taking time out of his busy schedule in the run up to Christmas to pop in to meet everyone.

“There’s lots of festive activities going on too, so please do come along and support us with our fun day of fundraising for all the family. Everything we raise is for local people living with a life-limiting illness.

“We’re looking for donations for the raffle and tombola. If anyone can help by making a donation we’d really appreciate it.”

The team is looking for donations of selection boxes, Christmas crackers, wrapping paper, bottles of alcohol, gift baskets or boxes, second hand toys, vouchers, items for hampers and baubles. If you can donate any of these items drop them into the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice reception before November 11 or email thorpehall@sueryder.org if you need them collected.

For more information on the Christmas Fayre at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice email thorpehall@sueryder.org or call 01733 225 900.

For more information on Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice visit www.sueryder.org/thorpehall.