Christmas family events being held across Peterborough

Cross Keys Homes is kicking off the festive season with a number of events for the whole family at its community hubs around the city.

The free festive events and activities will get you in the mood for the big day and are being held at:

Merry Christmas

. Westwood Community Hub, Hampton Court Shopping Parade, Westwood, PE3 7JB

Thursday, December 12, 3pm – 5pm

There will be carol singing from the local school, food stalls, roast chestnuts and even a visit from Santa.

. Health and Wellbeing Hub, Scalford Drive, Welland, PE1 4XQ

Monday, December 18, 3pm – 5pm

Children will be able to visit Santa and there will be mince pies and drinks available.

. South Bretton Family and Community Centre, Redpoll Place, Tyesdale, South Bretton PE3 9XZ

Monday, December 23, noon – 3pm

Christmas themed crafts for children and their parents and guardians to enjoy together (booking is required, call 01733 396404).

The WestRaven Big Local project, also in the Hampton Court Shopping Parade in Westwood and supported by Cross Keys, is holding its Christmas party on Friday, December 20 between 4pm and 5pm.

Visitors will have the chance to meet Santa, join in the games and entertainment and enjoy a buffet in the WestRaven Community Cafe, all for just £3 each.

Cross Keys’ service manager for customer, community and stakeholder engagement, Kate Newbolt, said of the events: “Christmas is such an important time for families and we love being able to offer families the chance to have some quality time together amongst all the hubbub and rush of preparing for the big day.

“We also hope that people will enjoy visiting our venues and use this opportunity to see all the support services, courses and advice we have available to them, right in the heart of their communities.”

You can find out more about the community activities both at Christmas and throughout the year at www.crosskeyshomes.co.uk or by following Cross Keys on Facebook.