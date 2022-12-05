Christmas 2022 bin collection dates: When your rubbish and recycling will be collected in Peterborough
Bank Holidays fall on December 26, 27 and January 2
Bin collections in Peterborough will be unaffected by the Christmas holidays, the council have revealed.
Collections in Peterborough will stay the same over the festive period as Christmas and New Year’s Day fall on a weekend this year. Residents should put their bins out on their usual days.
Opening times for the city's Household Recycling Centre will change over Christmas with the site closing early at 12pm on Christmas and New Year’s Eve and closing on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Years Day.
Residents are being urged to try and reduce waste this Christmas.
A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said residents could:
Consider buying reused second-hand gifts from charity shops and online retailers.
Recycle by donating your unwanted items. You can recycle old clothes in the textile banks at the city’s Household Recycling Centre (HRC)
Buy Gift experiences rather than physical items or send ecards.
Avoid buying cards and wrapping paper covered in glitter or foil as they can’t be recycled.
Save ribbons, wrapping paper and gift bags to use again.
Cllr Nigel Simons, Cabinet Member for Waste and Street Scene and the Environment, said: “I want to wish all our residents a merry Christmas – and to encourage all of us to think about how we can celebrate it sustainably. From reducing our food waste by getting creative with leftovers, to giving and wrapping greener gifts, there are lots of little choices we can all make that together, make a big difference.