Christmas 2022 bin collection dates: When your rubbish and recycling will be collected in Peterborough

Bin collections in Peterborough will be unaffected by the Christmas holidays, the council have revealed.

Collections in Peterborough will stay the same over the festive period as Christmas and New Year’s Day fall on a weekend this year. Residents should put their bins out on their usual days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening times for the city's Household Recycling Centre will change over Christmas with the site closing early at 12pm on Christmas and New Year’s Eve and closing on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Years Day.

Bin collections will not change over Christmas

Residents are being urged to try and reduce waste this Christmas.

A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said residents could:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Consider buying reused second-hand gifts from charity shops and online retailers.

Recycle by donating your unwanted items. You can recycle old clothes in the textile banks at the city’s Household Recycling Centre (HRC)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buy Gift experiences rather than physical items or send ecards.

Avoid buying cards and wrapping paper covered in glitter or foil as they can’t be recycled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Save ribbons, wrapping paper and gift bags to use again.