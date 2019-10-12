Children’s charity appeals for Peterborough shop volunteers

Have your say

Children’s charity Barnardo’s is appealing for volunteers to help out at their charity shops in Hempsted and Stanground in Peterborough.

The stores need volunteers to work the till, sort and prepare stock, and help with window displays and pricing, and to help and assist customers.

Store Manager, Dorota Kaczmarek who runs the Hempsted store said: “Volunteers are the backbone of our shop and we couldn’t exist without them.

“We are appealing for more volunteers to join our friendly team and welcome people of all ages and backgrounds.

“Volunteering is a fantastic way to meet new people and also to add to your CV.”

The two Barnardo’s stores are based at 58 Drake Avenue, Hempsted and Unit 5 Cardea Local Centre, Stanground.

For more information about volunteering in the shops, please visit www.barnardos.org.uk/shop or call 01733 313536 (Hempsted) or 01733 306735 (Stanground).