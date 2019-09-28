Childhood pals aim to fit Peterborough pub with defibrillators in memory of best friend Glenn

For all of us, our friendships are our extended families. The Brotherhood Foundation epitomises this as four devoted friends set up a cause in memory of their best friend Glenn Boocock.

Dedicated childhood pals Aaron Parker, (29), Gavin Harrison, (36), Daniel Wood, (29), and Jamie Harrison, (38 ) decided they wanted to do something in Glenn’s name after he died in June.

Glenn enjoying a night out with friends

Now The Brotherhood Foundation’s aim is to raise money to fund defibrillators being set up at pubs across Peterborough.

Aaron explained: “The best way for me to deal with it was having an idea. We thought of a few different ideas. I started running with it then this idea has turned out for the best. “

The fact is that “most people won’t recognise a street name but they will recognise a pub.”

The group, which is in the process of becoming a recognised charity, want to place plaques dedicated to Glenn and the ‘brotherhood’ next to the defibrillators to raise awareness of the story behind the defibrillator.

Lorna Boocock Calvert, Glenn’s mum, praised the group: “I think it is wonderful, I am amazed that they did this. I wouldn’t have thought of doing anything like this. The lads love Glenn so much there is a strong bond between them all. I saw this and they approached me and I know Glenn would have been proud of you all.”

Glenn died as a result of a head injury, and was found dead in his home when he failed to turn up to work.

Daniel and Jamie, remember the tragic night: “We were on the phone to 999 and they asked us to get a defibrillator and there wasn’t one nearby. It was about four or five minutes by car away. They just said a street which we didn’t know.”

Gavin explains Glenn’s kindhearted nature: “He was known as Uncle Glenn to all of the kids.”

Jamie continued: “When we’d go to the pub, he’d always have some change in his pocket to buy the kids sweets and they’d always come up to him and want to be around him.”

Daniel, said if only they had found a defibrillator Glenn could have been saved.

Ensuring Glenn’s presence is there at all times, his company Electri Heat will be installing all of the defibrillators and the labouring. The group have already surpassed their target for their first defibrillator, which will be built at Glenn’s local the Lime Tree. Any further defibrillators, will then go on to other pubs across Werrington and the Walton area.

Glenn was found dead at his home on June 18 - nearly two weeks after he suffered a head injury in an incident outside O’Neill’s pub in Broadway Peterborough. The incident occurred at about 1.30am on June 6. Police are treating his death as suspicious, and are still appealing for witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information should call police on 101.