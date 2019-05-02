Charity tribute to ‘wonderful’ Abbie

Friends and family of a young woman who died after suffering an asthma attack are ensuring her memory will live on by raising thousands for charity in her honour.

Abbie Benwell, who lived with fiancé George in Peterborough city centre, was just 25 when she died while visiting friends in Bristol in February.

Asthma UK big bake in mempory of the late Abbie Benwell at the Eye community centre. Mum Jeanette Benwell with pic of her daughter EMN-190427-191959009

Her death left all who knew her devastated - but determined her memory will live on, mum Janette Benwell and the rest of her friends and family have been raising money for charity Asthma UK in her name.

A bake sale at Eye, where Janette lives, raised more than £2,000 this week - and there are more events planned.

Janette said: “She went to Bristol to stay with friends. She had had a lovely day, but when she came out of a restaurant, she collapsed. I had a phone call, and she was in cardiac arrest. The friend she was with is a nurse. They said she went out to get some air. She had asthma since she was young, but had not had a serious asthma attack since she was a toddler.”

Abbie worked at Premier Kitchens as a marketing co-ordinator, but she had a passion for animals, and had planned to go to Costa Rica to visit an animal rescue centre.

Leah Banks was Abbie’s best friend - Abbie was Godmother to Leah’s son Jude. She said: “Abbie was the most wonderful best friend I could of ever wished for, I will treasure all the amazing memories we have shared together as we all will.

“Abbie was the most caring kind and beautiful girl and literally wouldn’t hurt a fly as she loved all living creatures being the thoughtful vegan she was. She was incredibly funny and had a very infectious laugh! “

Abbie’s cousin Oliver is currently preparing to take part in the London to Brighton Bike Ride to raise money for Asthma UK. For details, search for Abbie Benwell at www.virginmoneygiving.com