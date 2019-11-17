Charity the winner at Peterborough dog track

Peterborough Greyhound Stadium produced another winner – after they raised more than £14,000 for Cancer Research UK.

The money was raised at a charity spectacular last month, which saw fundraisers dressing as dogs to take part in special races around the track, as well as a tombola, a raffle and a prize draw.

On the night, all 12 races were also sponsored by Peterborough businesses to add to the fund.

A spokesman for the stadium said the £14,700 was more than they had been expecting to raise on the night. The money will be forwarded onto the Cancer Research unit the charity occupies at Addenbrooke’s Hospital.