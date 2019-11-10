Charity team reaches for the sky during challenge

Have your say

A children’s charity is flying high thanks to a unique fundraising challenge.

Pilots from Peterborough-based flight simulator business Jet Sim School have been taking control of their virtual planes all this week to raise thousands of pounds for Anna’s Hope – a charity which supports youngsters with brain tumours.

There are teams taking part in the Worldflight event across the globe, each raising money for different charities.

During the event, the teams circumnavigate the globe multiple times in a seven day period.

The challenge started on Saturday, and the team at Jet Sim, based in Orton, have already raised nearly £4,000, and were hoping to add more to the total by the end of the week.

Charity founder Carole Hughes joined the pilots to offer support on Tuesday.

To add to the total, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/teamjetsim2019.

For more details about Anna’s Hope visit www.annas-hope.co.uk