Charity providing counselling for Peterborough youngsters needs votes to win share of £1m grant

A counselling service for young people in the Peterborough area which has film star Warwick Davis as a patron is on the shortlist to win a share of Persimmon Homes’ Building Futures £1 million pot.

The Young People’s Counselling Service (YPCS) could be a prize winner at a gala dinner in October, where cash awards of £100,000, £50,000 or £20,000 will be made to those winning the most online votes.

Alison Graham, representing YPCS, said: “It is a huge achievement to have been selected as a regional finalist, but now we really need people to get behind us and get voting so that we are in the strongest possible position to earn one of the top three cash awards on the night.

YPCS provides a free and confidential service that can be accessed by anyone aged between 11 and 16 in emotional difficulty. The charity is working on a project called the Annabelle Davis Centre. This will see the UK’s first community-led family resiliency centres opened to provide a preventative early-intervention approach to deliver practical help earlier to those in need.

The first two centres will open near Peterborough and Wisbech, and if the charity was to win one of the top prizes they would spend this on developing programmes to support young people and improve their life chances.

Alison added: “Voting could not be simpler. Just log onto https://www.persimmonhomes.com/building-futures/finalists and select the Young People’s Counselling Service in the Building Futures Health category and vote for us. We would really appreciate everyone’s support.”

Building Futures is being delivered through the Persimmon Charitable Foundation which last year donated £620,000 to support children’s sport.

Through Building Futures, a total of 128 grants of £1,000 have been awarded to groups supporting sport, education and arts and health across Persimmon’s 31 regional businesses and its head office.

Online voting closes at midnight on Friday, September 27.

Visit https://www.persimmonhomes.com/building-futures/finalists to cast your vote.