Charity football team hosts first memorial match and raises over £1200 for Cystic Fibrosis Trust

A charity football match has raised over £1200 in memory of much-lover Peterborough resident Jordan Smith.

On Sunday (January 12), Team J FC hosted their first ever match and took on fellow charity side Team Isaac at Yaxley FC. The match ended in an 8-4 victory for Team Isaac.

Team J was set up up to honour the memory of Jordan Smith (25), who battled with Cystic Fibrosis throughout his life and sadly passed away in November.

The team was started by Jordan’s brother Mitchell, who organised the match on Sunday.

In total, £1,215 was raised for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, which funds vital research into the condition.

A number of local businesses donated generously to a raffle, which has held on the day to boost funds raised; prizes included a Tottenham Hotspur stadium tour and skywalk experience, Peterborough United tickets, a gin bundle as well as many more.

Mitchell said: “What an incredible day it was! With some serious curveballs thrown at us, we really got it together.

“Thank you everyone for your donations and well done to all the winners of the raffle. I am gobsmacked at this! The support in memory of our J was truly beautiful.”