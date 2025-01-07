Charity football match raises over £2000 to support Peterborough 14 year-old with Leukaemia

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

14-year-old Remy Poyner has begun treatment for Leukemia.

A charity football match has been hailed a huge success after raising £2,300 to support a 14 year-old player who has recently been diagnosed with Leukemia.

Remy Poyner, who has been described as ‘one of the most likeable lads you will ever come across as well as a talented player,’ has started treatment and his club wanted to show their support for a popular teenager by organising a special match in his honour.

The ‘Christmas Cup’ match took place between Remy’s Regional Talent Centre (RTC) Under 14 side and Yaxley Under 15s. A team run by close family friend Rob Ames.

Teams from the Christmas Cup charity match at Yaxley FC.

The match was won Yaxley Under 15s, who received their trophy from Remy’s grandad.

The day was a roaring success as £2,300 was raised for The Teenage Cancer Trust, Young Lives vs Cancer and to Remy’s family.

Peterborough Regional Talent Centre said: “A massive hank you to everyone who came along.

"It was a day filled with smiles, great football and heartwarming moments with Remy’s family in attendance and Remy’s greatest supporter Grandad awarding the trophy to the winners Yaxley U15s.

“A huge thanks to Dave at Yaxley for hosting, and to Ed Brandon, Maxwell Brandon and Ethan Rozario for officiating.

"We would also like to thank the Malcolm Whales Foundation who have kindly donated a sizeable gift to Remy's family to help make things easier at this time, along with a break for Remy and his family at the newly opened Malcolm's Retreat."

Remy’s family have been overwhelmed by the kindness shown from everyone and have asked for any further donations to go to Young Lives Vs Cancer at https://www.justgiving.com/page/peterboroughrtcremypoyner.