Charity flying high ahead of plane challenge

A Peterborough charity will be swapping it’s trademark fairy wings for virtual aeroplane wings for its latest fundraising event.

Anna’s Hope, whose fundraisers don fairy costumes while raising money to support children who have been diagnosed with brain tumours, is being supported by flight simulator firm Jetsim School during the World Flight event - which sees teams from across the globe using flight simulators to travel around the planet for seven days.

The teams will join the virtual world on November 2, and spend the next week circumnavigating the globe, beginning and ending in Sydney, Australia.

During that time, the sim will be crewed by a team of volunteers, all giving up their time to guide the Team Jetsim simulator, known affectionately as Janet. Team Jetsim will be based at Jetsim School’s Orton Southgate base for the week.

The fundraising event has already raised more than £2,300 for Anna’s Hope

Carole Hughes, founder of Anna’s Hope said: “We are thrilled to have been chosen as Team Jetsim’s charity for this amazing Worldflight event. It is a great way to raise money and it will also raise awareness globally of the work we do to make a difference to the lives of children with a brain tumour. Every penny raised will go to supporting the Anna’s Hope Therapy team who provide specialist paediatric neuro-rehabilitation.”

To sponsor the team, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/teamjetsim2019